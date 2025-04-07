Jasleen Royal has finally opened up about the emotional chaos that followed her much-talked-about Coldplay opening act in Mumbai. Months after the performance drew flak online, the singer has shared a behind-the-scenes look at what really unfolded — not on stage, but inside her head. When Jasleen took the stage at the massive Coldplay concert in Mumbai and performed those same songs, the response wasn’t all applause. Criticism poured in—not just from social media, but also from within the music industry, where some questioned whether she was the right fit for such a high-profile event.

In a short documentary titled Dare To Dream, Jasleen pulls back the curtain on those two days at DY Patil Stadium. The film captures her mid-crisis, scrolling through social media, as her team gently tries to help her regain footing after a tech-glitch-filled performance on Day 1.

“What happened yesterday? My in-ears were bursting,” she asks. A team member, acknowledging the fault, replies, “The creative part is yours. But on the technical side—we’re sorry.”

But it’s not just technical hiccups the singer is battling. In a vulnerable moment, Jasleen breaks down, admitting how deeply the criticism had affected her. “At some point, I felt like… that’s it. I need to go home. There’s too much pressure. I’ll die; I swear I’ll die,” she says, holding back tears.

Towards the end, she reflects on her journey as a self-taught artist. “I’m not trained, I know I’m not perfect. But I’m learning. And I’m trying—every single day,” she says, hoping people will see beyond one bad day on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay recently performed in India as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour. The tour supports the band’s ninth and tenth studio albums — Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).

It began on March 18, 2022, at Costa Rica’s National Stadium and is set to wrap up at Wembley Stadium in London on September 8, 2025.