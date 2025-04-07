Actor Sonu Sood whose wife recently met with a car accident urged everyone to prioritise safety on the roads. The actor broke his silence regarding the incident for the first time on social media, In a heartfelt video, the actor made an urgent appeal, stressing the importance of wearing seat belts at all times, even for passengers in the rear seat.

On Monday, the Simmb actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where he urged everyone to take road safety seriously, reminding people that seat belts are crucial for the safety of all passengers, regardless of where they are seated in the vehicle.

Sonu captioned the video, “Seat belt nahin..To aapka parivaar nahin !!! Wear seat belts even if you are sitting in the rear seat.” In the clip, the ‘Fateh’ actor could be heard saying, “This is a very important message. Last week, there was a major accident in Nagpur in which my wife and her sister were inside the car, and the condition of the car was seen by the whole world. You know, if someone saved them, it was the seat belt, especially for those sitting in the back seat who often don't wear it. That day, Sunita was sitting in the car, and my wife Sonali told her to wear the seat belt. She put it on, and just a minute later, the accident occurred.

All three of them were safe because they wore seat belts.” Sonu added, “Out of 100 people, 99% of those sitting in the back seat never wear seat belts, thinking it’s the responsibility of the person in the front. I request all of you—never sit in a car without a seatbelt. Most drivers wear seat belts just to show the police, but trust me, the seat belt ensures your and your family’s protection.”

On March 24, Sonali Sood, wife of Sonu Sood, was involved in a severe accident on the Nagpur highway. Sources reveal that she was traveling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the car at the time of the crash. The accident took place late on Monday night, and both Sonali and her nephew were injured.