'True Detective' star Woody Harrelson, who was considered to play either Walton Goggins' Rick or Sam Rockwell's Frank in the popular HBO show 'The White Lotus', has now opened up about the real reason why he turned down the role. There were speculations that the actor did not sign up for the show because of producer David Bernad's policy that all cast members get paid the same.

However, the actor, as per PTI, released a statement to The Daily Beast, and clarified that he turned down the popular dark comedy series because of a pre-planned family vacation. "I was set to do 'White Lotus' and was very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision. Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it," the actor said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third season of "The White Lotus", created, written, and directed by Mike White, concluded on Sunday with a 90-minute episode. It starred Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.