The release date of 'Prince and Family', directed by debutant Binto Stephen and starring Dileep in the lead, has officially been announced. The film is set to hit theatres on May 9 and marks a significant milestone as the 150th film in Dileep’s career.

Produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames, the film is touted as a complete family entertainer. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Joskutty Jacob will appear as Dileep’s younger brothers in the movie. The screenplay is by Sharis Mohammed, known for his work on 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Malayalee from India', both also produced by Listin.

'Prince and Family' is the 30th production venture of Magic Frames. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Dhyan Sreenivasan, Joskutty Jacob, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Manju Pillai, Urvashi, Johny Antony, Ashwin Jose, Rosbeth Joy, and Parvathi Rajan Shankaradi, along with a host of fresh faces.