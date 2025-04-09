The pre-release teaser of 'Bazooka', written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis and starring megastar Mammootty, has just been unveiled. The teaser, rich with sleek visuals, stylised action sequences, and punchy dialogues, has been released right ahead of the film’s global premiere.

Set for a worldwide release tomorrow, 'Bazooka' has already kicked off advance ticket bookings in Kerala, which began two days ago. The early response has been highly promising, pointing to a strong opening. The film is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners of Saregama India Limited and Theatre of Dreams.

From the first teaser and trailer to the recently released song, all promotional material has received an enthusiastic reception from audiences, further raising expectations for the film.

Touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever game thriller, 'Bazooka' is being released on a grand scale, with nearly 300 screens booked across Kerala alone. A high-budget production, the film presents Mammootty in an ultra-stylish look, as teased in its posters and promos.

Joining Mammootty in a crucial role is acclaimed Tamil actor and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays a police officer named Benjamin Joshua. The film also features Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakkim Shajahan, Bhaama Arun, Sumit Naval, Divya Pillai, and Spadikam George in key roles.