Madhu Warrier shared a heartwarming video montage of his daughter Avani, featuring a clip from her very first day at school alongside a recent video marking the end of her school life.

“It feels like her first day of school was just yesterday. In the blink of an eye, it's already her last day of school. Time really flies,” he wrote, reflecting on how quickly the years have passed.

Manju Warrier was the first to respond with love under the post. She has often shared joyful moments spent with Avani. A photo of Manju with Avani, their mother, and grandmother had previously gone viral on social media. Whenever time permits, Manju never misses a chance to be by Avani’s side.

Manju and Madhu Warrier are among Malayalam cinema’s most cherished sibling duos. Following in his sister’s footsteps, Madhu entered the film industry but had always shown a strong inclination toward direction. He made his directorial debut with the film 'Lalitham Sundaram'.

In 'Lalitham Sundaram', Manju not only played the lead role but also took on the role of producer. The film received a positive response from audiences.