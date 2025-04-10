Film enthusiasts and families have plenty of reasons to cheer this weekend as Mollywood gears up for the biggest clash of the season. Three major Malayalam movies, featuring some of the most bankable names in the industry, are releasing in theatres today. Ajith's Tamil film 'Good Bad Ugly' is an additional treat for those who want to enjoy their weekends.

'Alappuzha Gymkhana'

This movie directed by Khalid Rahman features youth icon Naslen in the lead along with Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Anagha Ravi, among others. Naslen plays an aspiring boxer in the sports comedy. There is a lot of anticipation around the film because this is Naslen's first collaboration with Khalid who is considered to be one of the most successful directors in Mollywood now. His films 'Thallumaala', 'Unda' and 'Anuraghin Karikkin Vellam' were commercially successful films.

'Bazooka'

Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon join hands for 'Bazooka', touted as the first game thriller in Malayalam. The movie features Mammootty as a 'Mr Nobody who is definitely a somebody', which is promoted as the film's tagline. Mammootty appears in a stylish avatar in the film opposite the daunting cop played by Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Interestingly, both Mammootty and Gautham collaborated together for the first time in the recently released film 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse'.

Maranamass

The unique, quirky promotions of the film directed by debutant Shivaprasad have fuelled expectations for 'Maranamass' featuring Basil Joseph in the lead. Basil Joseph's funky look and sigma style have drawn plenty of curiosity, especially after the makers released the promotional material of the film. The actor, in an interview with Onmanorama, promised a wild and exaggerated film that will have its own set of audience. He added it was a pop-up culture-driven film, which should be watched for fun.