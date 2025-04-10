'Bazooka', one of the most anticipated releases of the season, has both film lovers and Mammootty fans waiting with bated breath. A day ahead of its theatrical release, the veteran actor took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note about the film, offering a glimpse into what drew him to the project.

“Dear all, I’m collaborating once again with a debutant director,” Mammootty wrote. “Deeno Dennis, he’s the one who came up with the story and screenplay. 'Bazooka' is a gaming-themed story that felt refreshingly new. I liked it from the very first narration. Now, it’s your turn to decide whether you like it.”

He wrapped up his post with a thought he often shares: “Every new director brings something new to the table.”

Trade analysts predict a strong opening-day collection for 'Bazooka', thanks to the mounting anticipation.

The film also stars acclaimed Tamil filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, who plays a pivotal role as Benjamin Joshua. The supporting cast includes Siddharth Bharathan, Babu Antony, Hakim Shajahan, Bhama Arun, Divya Pillai, and Spadikam George.