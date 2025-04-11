Filmmaker Neeraj Ghyawan's film 'Homebound' featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor is the only Indian film to be officially selected at this year's Cannes Film Festival so far. The movie backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard Segment.

'Homebound' is Neeraj's second feature film after the much-acclaimed 2015 debut 'Masaan', which was also part of the Un Certain Regard segment. The Un Certain Regard recognises the first and second films of promising filmmakers. 'Homebound' is Ghaywan's second full-length feature film though he had directed a segment titled 'Geeli Pucchi' in the anthology movie 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza; Melita Toscan Du Plantier. "We are deeply honoured and delighted to have our film officially selected for the Festival De Cannes 78th edition in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. It gives us immense pride to be representing our country; Indian cinema on a prestigious global platform," Dharma shared in a statement on Instagram.

Khattar also shared his excitement over the film's Cannes selection. "A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far. All led by my friend with a beautiful mind and a deep empathy not many possess @neerajghaywan also marks my homecoming with @karanjohar and @dharmamovies after 7 years," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!"

The Un Certain Regard category this year also features Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut 'Eleanor the Great', Morad Mostafa's 'Aisha Can't Fly Away', 'The Last One for the Road' by Francesco Sossai, 'Meteors' by Hubert Charuel, 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo' by Diego Cspedes, 'My Father's Shadow' by Akinola Davies Jr, 'Once Upon A Time In Gaza' by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, 'A Pale View of the Hills' by Kei Ishikawa, 'Pillion' by Harry Lighton and 'Urchin' by Harris Dickinson among others.

Last year Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' scripted history by being selected in the main competition and then bagging the Grand Prix, the second most prestigious trophy at Cannes.