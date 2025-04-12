Actor Hakkim Shah responds to trolls and criticisms slamming the makers of 'Bazooka' for casting Santhosh Varkey aka Santhosh Varkey in a role in the movie. He wondered why it was wrong to cast reviewers in a movie. He added that the director had chosen a suitable person to portray the role and that he had personally enjoyed working with Santhosh Varkey.

“It is the director’s prerogative. He should explain why he had made such a decision. But, I had personally enjoyed those moments. Can’t reviewers act in a movie? We are not promoting their reviews. What is wrong with taking advantage of his face value, fame, and public image. Lots of people who make reels on Instagram are acting in films. Their image in the society is used in the movie as it is. So, there is nothing wrong with that.

When I watched the scene, I felt that it was an opportunity to show how it was a blunder and that we had moved away from our aim. I think this was the best decision,” Hakkim Shah said.

The actor was responding to the question of a media person whether it was right to cast a person who the producers’ and theatre owners’ associations accuse as someone who degrades cinema with their negative reviews.