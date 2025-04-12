The much-anticipated film 'Thudarum' featuring Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead is all set to hit theatres on April 25. The makers have now released the official teaser of the film, in which Mohanlal is seen looking at the mirror to trim his beard. However, as he begins the procedure, Shobhana's character walks past him, threatening she would chop off his hands if he dares to 'touch the beard'. 'Who's got a problem with your beard?" she asks. Mohanlal then looks at the mirror and questions: Who has got a problem with the beard, huh?'

The scene, which offers a glimpse of the vintage Mohanlal, is also being read by some as a retaliation to trollers who often pick on the superstar's physical appearance.

'Thudarum' directed by 'Saudi Velakka' director Tharun Moorthy is a crime-family drama, featuring Mohanlal and Shobhana who are uniting for a film after 15 years. They were both seen together in 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded'. The two have collaborated on several evergreen movies, playing the lead pair in 'Nadodikattu', Manichitrathazhu', 'Minnaram', Thenmavin Kombath, among others. The film is bankrolled by M Renjith under the banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.