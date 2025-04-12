Actor Shine Tom Chacko is known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial statements on online platforms. The actor's younger brother Joe John Chacko has now become the centre of media attention after he attended a press meet by 'Bazooka' makers in Kochi. Joe trolled a reporter who asked him if he had ever thought of emulating his brother's mannerisms.

The actor quickly responded: Have you seen Shine Tom Chacko when he was a child? You only know the Shine Tom Chacko today. I have always wanted to emulate him," he said.

One of the reporters asked him about his experience working with Mammootty in the film. Joe replied: I am becoming a fan of Mammootty. I have never been a fan before," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe and Shine Tom Chacko shared screenspace in 'Bazooka'. "I worked in 'Christopher' which had also featured my brother, but we did not share any screen space. However, we were able to work together in 'Bazooka'," he said.

Joe made his acting debut with the movie 'Chiri', and then went on to work in five to six films. He hopes to do more films in the future. 'Bazooka' is directed by Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis.