'Lovely', the 3D film directed by Dileesh Karunakaran and starring Mathew Thomas, is all set to hit theatres next month. The makers announced the film's release date on Sunday. The movie, which will release on May 2, narrates the rare bond between a housefly (voiced by a female lead) and a human. Much like mainstream Hollywood productions where popular actors lend their voices to animated characters, the teaser hints that the housefly in 'Lovely' is voiced by a well-known actor from the Malayalam film industry.

'Lovely is Dileesh Karunakaran's latest project after 'Tamar Padar. The film's first look poster and teaser have already gone viral. The semi-fantasy film is produced by Sharanya and Dr Amar Ramachandran under the banners of Western Ghats Productions and Neni Entertainments. Alongside Mathew Thomas, the film features prominent performances by Manoj K Jayan and KPAC Leela.

The cinematography is helmed by director Aashiq Abu, while the music is composed by Vishnu Vijay. The film is edited by Kiran Das. Base Story: Sreejith Babu, Production Design: Jyotish Shankar, Co-Producer: Pramod G. Gopal, Art: Kripesh Ayyappankutty, Production Controller: Kishore Purakkatiri, CGI and VFX: Little Hippo Studios, Character Design: Abhilash, Costume: Deepti Anurag, Sound Design: Nixon George, Lyrics: Suhail Koya, Chief Associate Director: Hareesh Thekkeppat, Weather Support: Abhilash Joseph, Action Choreography: Kalai Kingson, DI (Digital Intermediate): Colour Planet Studios, PRO: AS Dinesh, Athira Diljith, Stills: R Roshan, Publicity Design: Yellowtooths, Media Design: Dripwave Collective