Fahadh Faasil who was last seen in Amal Neerad's 'Bougainvillea' is all set to entertain audience in his next directed by Althaf Salim. The makers of Althaf's eagerly-awaited Malayalam romantic comedy, ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’, featuring actors Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, released the first look poster of the film on the happy occasion of Vishu.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the female lead in the film, took to social media to write about the update: “Their love story was perfect... until the wedding.” Ashiq Usman Productions is proud to reveal the official first look of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, helmed by Althaf Salim and starring Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Revathi Pillai.”

The film has triggered a lot of interest as this will be director Althaf Salim’s second film after his debut film, ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’, impressed both critics and film buffs. ‘Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela’ featured Nivin Pauly in the lead along with Aishwarya Lekshmi. It also had a number of gifted actors like Shanthi Krishna, Siju Wilson, Ahaana Krishna, Lal and Sharafudeen in pivotal roles.

As per IANS, Althaf Salim, in an earlier interview to a media publication, had informed that 70 per cent of ‘Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’ would be shot in Ernakulam in Kerala and the remaining 30 per cent in Chennai.

The film, a light-hearted entertainer, went on floors in April 2024 and work on the film continued briskly with rumours in December 2024 on social media suggesting that the makers were considering releasing the film for Vishu this year. However, the makers have now released the first look poster of the film on the festive occasion of Vishu.

Jinto George has handled the camera while the music is by Justin Varghese and editing by Sundar Nayak. Art direction for the film has been handled by Ouseph John and costumes have been designed by Mashar Hamsa. The film has been produced by Ashiq Usman. The makers haven’t announced a release date as yet for the film.