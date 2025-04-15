Here’s more content for you: Miya George calls out lazy trolls
Actress Miya George has responded firmly to the wave of trolling she faced following a dance performance at a public event. The actor took to social media to clarify that the clip circulating online showed only the final five minutes of her two-hour-long performance, which she says led to unfair criticism and distorted impressions.
In a pointed note laced with sarcasm, Miya commented on the lack of proper media coverage and addressed the relentless trolling.
“Looks like the media personnel who came to cover the two-hour dance programme had faulty cameras — because all they managed to capture was the last five minutes,” she wrote. “If you're coming to cover an event, at least bring a camera that can record the whole thing. Troll-makers seem to be working overtime trying to create different content from the same short clip.”
She didn’t stop there. In a follow-up jab, Miya added, “No worries. I’ve taken the trouble to organise a few more parts from the performance just for you. Watch them, and with even more energy, go ahead — create and sell more troll content for the betterment of society. I won’t be asking for royalties. Keep it in your pocket.”
Her post has quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, with many expressing their support and calling out the unfair criticism.