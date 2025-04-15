Actress Miya George has responded firmly to the wave of trolling she faced following a dance performance at a public event. The actor took to social media to clarify that the clip circulating online showed only the final five minutes of her two-hour-long performance, which she says led to unfair criticism and distorted impressions.

In a pointed note laced with sarcasm, Miya commented on the lack of proper media coverage and addressed the relentless trolling.

“Looks like the media personnel who came to cover the two-hour dance programme had faulty cameras — because all they managed to capture was the last five minutes,” she wrote. “If you're coming to cover an event, at least bring a camera that can record the whole thing. Troll-makers seem to be working overtime trying to create different content from the same short clip.”

She didn’t stop there. In a follow-up jab, Miya added, “No worries. I’ve taken the trouble to organise a few more parts from the performance just for you. Watch them, and with even more energy, go ahead — create and sell more troll content for the betterment of society. I won’t be asking for royalties. Keep it in your pocket.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post has quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, with many expressing their support and calling out the unfair criticism.