Singer-songwriter Nick Carter is facing fresh legal trouble, as a woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault, claiming she contracted sexually transmitted diseases that eventually led to cervical cancer.

In a new lawsuit reported by People magazine, Laura Penly alleges that the Backstreet Boys member, now 45, sexually assaulted her around 2004 when she was approximately 19 years old. Carter has denied the allegations, with his legal team releasing a statement maintaining his innocence.

According to the lawsuit, Penly and Carter were allegedly involved in a 'sexually intimate relationship' between December 2004 and February 2005. During that time, they reportedly met every few weeks when she visited Los Angeles. While Penly states that the encounters were consensual on at least three occasions, she claims the situation changed during a visit to Carter’s Hollywood apartment.

Penly alleges that she had asked Carter to use a condom, but he 'refused', allegedly leading her to believe he was free of any sexually transmitted diseases. She further claimed that, before her involvement with Carter, she had never engaged in unprotected sex.

The lawsuit states that in early 2005, she returned to Carter's apartment expecting to watch movies. However, Carter allegedly dismissed that idea, reportedly saying the only reason she was there was to have sex. Penly accuses Carter of then sexually assaulting her, despite her saying 'no' multiple times. She also claims he again failed to use protection.

The suit further alleges that Penly was instructed to remain silent about the incident because 'no one would believe her anyway'. A few months later, she claims Carter apologised, and she went to see him again—only to allegedly be assaulted a second time.

Penly also states that after testifying against Carter during a deposition, she became a target of harassment by his fans. She is now seeking damages exceeding 15,000 dollars and has demanded a jury trial, citing Carter’s 'willful and conscious disregard' for her safety.