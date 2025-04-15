Nivin Pauly rang in Vishu with a cheerful celebration on the sets of his upcoming film, ‘Baby Girl’, directed by Arun Varma. The festivities took place in Thiruvananthapuram, where the team is currently filming. This also marked Nivin’s first official interaction with the cast and crew of the project.

Donning a fresh look and costume designed for his character in ‘Baby Girl’, Nivin was welcomed warmly by director Arun Varma. Actors Lijomol, Sangeeth Prathap, and screenwriter Sanjay were also present for the occasion, adding to the festive spirit on set.

In an endearing twist, the film's title character is played by a real-life newborn — a 15-day-old infant who happens to be the daughter of the film’s production-in-charge, Akhil Yesodharan.

‘Baby Girl’ is backed by Listin Stephen and features a screenplay by acclaimed writing duo Bobby–Sanjay. The shoot is progressing across locations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.