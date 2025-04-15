Vincy Aloshious who recently attended an anti-drug awareness campaign, was slammed after openly stating that she will not act alongside actors who use drugs. Now, the actress has clarified her stance, explaining why she had said that. She claimed that she had an unpleasant experience when a lead actor misbehaved with her and a female colleague after taking drugs. She said that she continued in that movie set only because the director apologised to her.

The actor noted that she had experienced discomfort because of the person who used drugs and that she had seen how the director and other crew members were struggling to handle him. A few days ago, Vincy had attended an anti-drug programme and had made a statement while speaking there. Some people had created certain posters based on what she said and even sent them to the actress. In the new video, Vincy said she felt the need to make certain things clear after reading the comments section of it.

“I am doing this video to clarify my statement. While reading some comments I understood that people have different opinions about the statement I made. I thought it would be better to clarify, rather than leaving people to create their own versions," she said in the video.

She alleged that a lead artist in one of her movies had been using drugs and had misbehaved with her and another female colleague. "He misbehaved with me and my female colleague after using drugs. There was a moment when my outfit needed fixing. He then came to me and said, ‘I can help fix that’. He made that statement in front of everyone. In another instance while rehearsing a scene with him, a white substance spilled from his mouth. It was clear that he was using drugs on the movie set. It is one thing to personally use drugs, but I cannot tolerate it when someone uses drugs on a movie set and causes issues for others. I am not interested in tolerating such a behaviour. This is a decision that I have taken due to personal reasons," she said.

"Everyone on the set knew about this incident and the director spoke to him. I saw how everyone on the set was helpless and struggling to complete the movie as he was the lead actor. They tried to calm me because they understood I had felt bad. I was ready to continue in that set only because they apologized. I had only a few more days left for the shoot. It was a good movie, but I had a bad experience. I had made such a statement based on this experience,” says Vincy in the video.

Vincy said that it was a person’s choice to use drugs in personal life, but it becomes a problem when he/she creates problems in society. The actress noted that most comments in the comment section seemed to indirectly support such people. Vincy added that those who use drugs get lots of offers in the movies and people are willing to make movies with them. “I have taken a vow that I would never touch alcohol, cigarette, drugs or any other substance that is harmful to my mind and health,” Vincy said.