Nimisha Sajayan who recently appeared in the Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel' has finally fulfilled her dream of owning a home in Kochi. The actor had organised a housewarming ceremony and invited friends from the Malayalam film industry to celebrate the new chapter in her life. As per reports, the actor has christened the house 'Janani' and also posted a few photos from the ceremony on her Instagram page. Mollywood actors Anu Sithara, Ganapathi, directors Chidambaram and Shahi Kabeer, among others were present at the ceremony.

Nimisha Sajayan with Ganapathi and Chidambaram.

Nimisha who was born and settled in Mumbai entered the Malayalam film industry with the Dileesh Pothan-directed 'Thondimuthalum Drisksakshiyum', which won her rave appreciation.

Actor Antony Varghese.

She later went on to act in several critically-acclaimed films and also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 'Oru Kuprasidha Payan' and 'Chola'. Her performance in Jeo Baby's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' was also well praised, following which, she got opportunities to work in other languages, including Hindi.

Nimisha and Anu Sithara.

Nimisha's father Sajayan who was an engineer in Mumbai had passed away earlier this year. Her mother Bindhu and sister Neethu Sajayan also reside with her.