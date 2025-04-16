Popular television actor Vishnu Prasad who has been diagnosed with severe liver cirrhosis is fighting for his life. Vishnu requires an emergency liver transplant surgery to save his life, that would cost at least Rs 30 lakh. Mohan Ayiroor, Vice President of Association of Television Media Artists told Manorama Online that the association has handed over an amount as an immediate relief. Vishnu Prasad’s daughter is willing to donate liver to her father. The actor’s family, meanwhile, is trying hard to raise the amount required for the surgery. Actors Kishore Sathya and Mohan Ayiroor said that ATMA is trying to raise some more fund, with the consent from Vishnu’s family.

“We only know what Vishnu Prasad’s sister had told us about his health condition. Vishnu requires a liver transplant surgery and his daughter has agreed to donate the liver. However, an exorbitant amount is required for the treatment. Our association, ATMA, can only help by giving a small amount as ours is a small association with minimal fund.

We have urged the members to help. A request for financial assistance has been sent to all the members with Vishnu Prasad’s consent. He still acts in serials and one of his serials is running in a television channel. We are sad to know that his health condition has deteriorated like this. I pray to God that he recovers soon,” said Kishore Sathya.

“It was Vishnu Prasad’s sister who informed us about his illness. A huge amount is required for the surgery. ATMA has given a small amount as an immediate relief. We are trying collect some more money from all the members in the association,” Mohan Ayiroor said.

Vishnu Prasad has also acted in a handful of movies like Kashi, Kai Ethum Doorethu, Runway, Mambazhakaalam, Lion, Ben Johnson, Lokanathan IAS, Pathaka and Maratha Naadu. He is now active in the Malayalam television serial industry. Abhirami and Ananika are his daughters.