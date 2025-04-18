The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Soothravakyam' was released over the weekend, but what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the poster, it was the timing. The release comes amid allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious against actor Shine Tom Chacko.

Shine, who is part of the film’s cast, shared the poster on his Instagram story, tagging Vincy among others. The move sparked immediate backlash, with many questioning the ethics of using an ongoing controversy for publicity. Reactions on social media were swift and divided. While one user sarcastically remarked, “A perfect marketing strategy,” another commented, “So that means we who were watching all this were the real fools. Smart move promoting it over there like that!”

Vincy had recently revealed that a co-actor misbehaved with her under the influence of drugs on the sets of Soothravakyam. Though she didn’t name him directly, her statements soon led to widespread speculation. Following her disclosure, Vincy filed an official complaint with the Film Chamber. In response, the Chamber’s monitoring committee has scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday to address the issue.

'Soothravakyam' is directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and is positioned as a family-comedy entertainer. The film is produced by Sreekanth Kandragula under the banner of Cinemabandi Productions. Apart from Shine Tom Chacko, the cast includes actor Deepak Parambol in a pivotal role. The story is written by Rejin S. Babu, with the screenplay helmed by the director himself.