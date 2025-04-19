As discussions around the drug use and the mistreatment of women in the film industry continue, actor Unni Mukundan has clarified his position, particularly in relation to his film ‘Marco’. He stated that the film should not be singled out, asserting that it does not, in any way, promote substance abuse.

“In a state with such a high literacy rate, the fact that we still need to create awareness against drug use is deeply disheartening,” Unni said, adding that ‘Marco’ is not the problem but rather a reflection of social realities. “Cinema mirrors what’s happening in society; it doesn’t encourage drug use.”

The actor also raised long-standing questions about the drug crisis in Kerala, such as how substances reach schools and who is responsible for their circulation. “These are questions I’ve heard since childhood,” he noted. “The issue needs to be addressed with greater vigilance—not just in schools, but at home as well. Drug abuse is a dangerous path, and pointing fingers at films alone won’t solve the problem.”

Unni further stressed that drug-related issues are prevalent across all sectors, not just cinema. However, when the film industry is involved, he observed, the attention tends to be magnified.

Speaking on the recent wave of women in the industry coming forward with their experiences, Unni welcomed the development. “It’s a good thing that actresses are now openly speaking about the unpleasant experiences they’ve faced. It’s a step in the right direction.”