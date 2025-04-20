Malayalam cinema’s beloved star Mohanlal has received a special gift from global football icon Lionel Messi, an autographed jersey with a personal note addressed to him. The actor shared the heartwarming moment on social media.

The jersey bore the message, “To dear Lalettan,” handwritten by Messi himself. The Argentinian legend has long been Mohanlal’s favourite footballer. The gesture was made possible by two of Mohanlal’s close friends, Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip, who personally handed over the signed jersey to him.

“Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever,” Mohanlal wrote in an emotional post.

“Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat, a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand.

For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field, but for his humility and grace, this was truly special.

This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift.”

The jersey was handed over on the sets of 'Hridayapoorvam', the upcoming film directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The unexpected gift left not just Mohanlal, but also Sathyan Anthikad, pleasantly surprised. Fans, fellow actors, and well-wishers have since filled Mohanlal’s social media post with warm messages and congratulations.