Disha Patani's sister Khushboo has become a social media sensation after she rescued a nine-month-old baby from an abandoned spot in Bareilly. Khushboo who was a former army official, reportedly climbed over a wall to rescue the infant from the abandoned building.

According to Bareilly Circle Officer (City-I), Pankaj Srivastava, Khushboo was out for a morning walk near Disha's Bareilly residence when she heard the baby's cries from an abandoned building nearby. "There was no direct access to the structure, so she took the courageous step of climbing over a wall to reach the spot. Inside, she found an infant lying on the ground, crying and with visible injuries on the face," Srivastava said, according to PTI. Her brave act is being widely appreciated in the city.

She immediately brought the infant home and administered first aid. The family then informed the police about the incident. The child was later admitted to the district hospital, where treatment is ongoing, police said. Police have begun checking CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify who abandoned the child. "Efforts are underway to trace those responsible for leaving the baby in such a condition," Srivastava added. Disha's sister Khushboo is currently an entrepreneur and a fitness coach.