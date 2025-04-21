Kristen Stewart has officially said 'I do'. The actor recently tied the knot with longtime partner Dylan Meyer in a quiet, intimate ceremony held at their Los Angeles home, as per a TMZ report.

The couple is believed to have made their marriage official after securing a licence at the courthouse. Among the few guests present were actor Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis, who reportedly joined the couple for their low-key celebration on Sunday.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off. I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?”



- Kristen Stewart in 2019 talking about her now wife, Dylan Meyer pic.twitter.com/VlU8BJ7taG — |Kristen| (@bellaxkristen) April 21, 2025

Kristen and Dylan’s story began years ago on a film set, but romance didn’t spark until they reconnected at a friend’s birthday party several years later. After being spotted together in 2019, the pair made things Instagram official that October — and have been inseparable since.

Meyer, the daughter of acclaimed screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, has built her own name in the industry with a growing list of screenwriting credits. Kristen, known for championing queer representation and taking on bold, unconventional roles, continues to strike a balance between indie gems and blockbuster hits.