The intriguing first-look poster of the upcoming film 'Udumbanchola Vision', featuring Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles, has been released. The film marks the independent directorial debut of Salaam Bukhari, who previously served as associate director to Anwar Rasheed. The poster suggests a complete entertainer, promising both curiosity and excitement.

The poster features a fox clad in a coat, seated with its back turned in an office chair, instantly sparking intrigue. The identity of this 'fox' has been deliberately kept under wraps, reflecting a playful commentary on today's world of viral revelations. The makers hint that audiences will have to wait until the film's release to uncover the face behind the coat, maintaining the suspense with clever visual storytelling.

Alongside Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi, the cast includes Milind Soman, renowned for his work across Hollywood and Bollywood, in a significant role, making his debut in Malayalam cinema. The ensemble also features Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, Sudev Nair, Jinu Joseph, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Shankar Induchoodan, Shaheen Siddique, Bhagath Manuel, Haslee, Chaithanya Prakash, Jijina Radhakrishnan, Srindaa, Neena Kurup, Wafa Khadeeja, RJ Murugan, Aadhesh Damodaran, Sriya Ramesh, Arjun Ganesh and Gabri, among others.

'Udumbanchola Vision' is produced by Asher Ameer, Riyaz K. Mohammed and Salaam Bukhari under the banners of A&R Media Labs and UB Productions. Cinematography: Vishnu Thandassery, Editing: Vivek Harshan, Music: Gopi Sundar, Writer: Allen Rodney, Executive producer: Shihab Paraparampath, Production design: Joseph Nellikkunnu, Costumes: Sameera Saneesh, Make-up: Ronex Xavier, Stunts: Kalai Kingston, Mafia Sasi, Thavasi Raj, Choreography: Shobi Paulraj, Lyrics: Vinayak Sasikumar, Suhail Koya, Final mix: MR Rajakrishnan, Sound design: Vicky, Production controller: Vinod Sekhar, Line producers: Syiras MP, Siaque Hamsa, Chief associate director: Kannan TG, Associate directors: Ajmal Hamsa, Arjun Ganesh, VFX: Egg White, Stills: Aadarsh K Raj, Assistant directors: Thomas Kutty Raju, Abhirami K Uday, Raveenanath K L, PRO: Athira Diljith, Publicity design: Spellbound Studios.