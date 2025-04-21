Actor Vincy Aloshious who filed a formal complaint against her co-star for misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs said she will cooperate with the Kerala Film Chamber-led monitoring committee, which is looking into the issue. The actor had initially expressed her disappointment against film bodies in the state for failing to maintain the confidentiality of her complaint. She, however, apologised on Monday and said some people had misled her into believing that the Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthiyattu had revealed the accused actor's name to the media, despite her special request not to as she feared it would affect the film they both worked in.

"I was under the impression that the general secretary of the film chamber had revealed the accused's name despite my request to keep the complaint confidential. However, I would like to offer my apologies to Saji Nanthiyattu and will cooperate with the monitoring committee led by the film chamber," she told the media in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Sunday said the actor had agreed to cooperate with the police investigation on the narcotics case against Shine Tom Chacko.