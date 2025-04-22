Actors Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, titled 'Thug Life'. The duo, along with co-star Silambarasan TR, recently appeared at one of the promotional events, where a lighthearted remark by Kamal directed at Trisha sparked a mixed reaction online.

During a Q&A session, Trisha was asked about her favourite dish. She replied, “I like eating them all, but I like boiled banana more. What’s it called?” She was referring to pazham pori, a popular South Indian snack made from fried ripe bananas. Kamal Haasan, stepping in to remind her, joked, “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth.” Trisha laughed it off, and moments later, Kamal patted her knee, making it clear that his comment was made in jest.

However, the clip quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from some quarters who felt the comment was inappropriate. At the same time, many social media users jumped to Kamal’s defence, claiming the joke had been misinterpreted.

“There’s nothing wrong in what he said. It’s your brain that’s perverted!” one user commented. Another added, “There was no double meaning here… Trisha forgot the name of the food she likes, and Kamal just teased her about it.”

'Thug Life' features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is set for theatrical release on June 5.