Actor Asif Ali's upcoming film 'Abhyanthara Kuttavaali', which was supposed to hit theatres last week has been delayed due to legal tussles and 'unexpected' trouble from former production partners. The actor revealed the reason for the film's delay in a live video, which was posted on social media. Producer Naisam Salam and director Sethu Nath also clarified their stand in the video. The makers had also conducted a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.

According to the makers, the film is currently stuck in a legal tussle after one of the previous production partners filed a 'false' financial fraud case against the current producer. However, the current producer Naisam said the previous partner was 'blackmailing' them and asking them to pay a large sum of money they never took from the complainant. "These false complaints have prompted me to go to the Supreme Court," said Naisam.

Naisam said the film was delayed twice due to legal hurdles but he along with the director Sethu were confident they could release the film in the coming few weeks.

However, Asif and the makers expressed disappointment and sadness regarding the unexpected controversy surrounding the film. 'Abhyanthara Kuttavaali' was supposed to release on April 17. The film features Asif Ali, Jagadeesh, Harisree Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Azeez Nedumangad, among others.