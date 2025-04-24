Payal Kapadia, who made waves last year as the first Indian director in three decades to clinch a major award in Cannes' main competition, was recently awarded France’s highly esteemed 'Officier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) in Mumbai.

The prestigious honour was conferred on Kapadia by the Consul General of France at the Residence of France, located in the vibrant Peddar Road area. The award acknowledges Kapadia's exceptional contributions to the world of cinema, as well as her role in strengthening the cultural bond between France and India.

Kapadia's journey hit a major milestone in 2024 when her debut fiction feature, 'All We Imagine as Light', won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Developed during her time at the Cinefondation Cannes Residency in Paris, the film not only became the first Indian work to win a major award at Cannes in 30 years but also earned Kapadia a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director. Additionally, Cahiers du Cinema, one of the most influential film publications, ranked her fifth, further cementing her place as one of the brightest talents in global cinema.