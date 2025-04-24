Actor Aparna Johns who made her Mollywood debut with the upcoming film 'Soothravakyam' has backed Vincy's allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko and said he always spoke with sexual overtones to her on the film sets. Aparna who is residing in Melbourne, Australia told Onmanorama that the actor's erratic behaviour also shocked her from the day she joined the film sets. "I got an opportunity to be part of the movie after auditioning for the project. However, Shine's behaviour shocked me from day one," said Aparna.

"He would just start running and climb on the vertical wall. His energy was so weird and working with him was unpleasant all the time," she said. She added that he only spoke to her in sexual overtones, which disturbed her. "I was aware of Shine's behaviour after watching him speak in interviews. But I preferred not to be prejudiced and arrived on the sets with an open mind. But it was hard to adjust with his behaviour," she said. She often opened up about her experience with Vincy, who also comforted her. "I am guessing this is why Vincy also mentioned my name, when she spoke about her experience on social media," she added.

Aparna said she had several combination scenes with both the lead actors. "Though my role was small, I had a couple of combination scenes either with Shine or Vincy. As a new comer, I was pretty nervous about uttering my lines and I was unhappy that I had to interact with him in my character. The entire experience was unpleasant," she said.

She said she tried to ignore him most of the time. "We could react angrily if Shine had been behaving normally. Shine's behaviour is erratic and abnormal and so it makes it all the more difficult and confusing to react," she said.

However, she spoke to a senior acting trainer on the film sets when she found it hard to remain on the sets because of Shine's behaviour. "I told her that it was difficult for me to continue. She ensured that I could wrap up my shoot soon. I did not know that she was the member of the IC then," she said. Aparna said she felt safe and secure on the sets whenever Shine was not present.

"Though I was later told I could file an official complaint before the Internal Committee (IC), I had other commitments in Australia, which is why I had to leave early. However, yes, I think knowing that there are Internal Committees will make women feel more safe on the sets," she said.