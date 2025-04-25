Actress Archana Kavi shared the joy of moving into her new home. She mentioned that the house was built for her parents, who wish to live a peaceful life in their hometown. The housewarming ceremony took place recently, and Archana also shared photos with the migrant workers who arrived for the construction of the house.

"A house is everyone's dream. However, planning a retirement home for your parents is truly something special. Here's a small glimpse into ours," Archana Kavi wrote. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting with a smile alongside the migrant workers who helped with the house construction. Archana has designed the house in the traditional Kerala style for her parents. For a long time, Archana and her family have been residing in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archana Kavi made her entry into cinema through Lal Jose's direction in the film 'Neelathamara'. She has acted in films like 'Mummy and Me', 'Salt N' Pepper', and 'Honey Bee'. The actress, who is active on social media, had previously spoken openly about her battle with depression. She suffered from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a condition she underwent treatment for over three years.

She recently returned to acting with a television role and was also seen in the film 'Identity' alongside Tovino Thomas.