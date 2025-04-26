Three-and-a-half-year-old Nida Fathima and her family have expressed their desire to meet megastar Mammootty who intervened to save the young girl's life.

Nida had to undergo a complex heart surgery at a private hospital in Kochi as she was born without a second duct below the heart. It was the actor’s Care and Share charity organization that funded Nida’s complex heart surgery, which cost Rs 7 lakh. Mammootty is the patron of the charity organisation that supported the family. Nida’s father expressed the family’s wish to meet Mammooty after getting discharged from the hospital.

Hospital authorities have informed Mammootty about the family’s wish although the actor is yet to respond. Nida was advised to undergo the surgery before she turned four. However, the family was unable to raise the money. Nida's father works as a driver. Jaseer, who is an ardent fan of Mammootty and is a prominent member of the charity organisation learned about Nida's condition through his friend Kunjappu. He then messaged Mammootty requesting his help.