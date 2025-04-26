The Hindi remake of the film 'Romancham', originally written and directed by Jithu Madhavan with Soubin Shahir in the lead, is set to release soon. The teaser for the film has been unveiled, generating buzz ahead of its debut. Titled 'Kapkapiii', the movie is directed by Sangeeth Sivan and produced by Jayesh Patel under the Bravo Entertainment banner.

The cast features prominent Bollywood actors such as Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Zakeer Hussain in key roles. In this remake, Tusshar Kapoor steps into the role originally played by Arjun Ashokan, while Shreyas Talpade takes on Soubin Shahir’s character from the Malayalam version.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Romancham' is a horror-comedy that was a massive hit in Malayalam in 2023, with Soubin Shahir and Arjun Ashokan as the central characters. The film also caught attention in Tamil cinema, making waves with its unique blend of humour and horror.