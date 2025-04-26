Actor Tovino Thomas has shared a touching post dedicated to his parents, who recently marked 42 years of togetherness. Celebrating the milestone, Tovino reflected on the values he and his siblings inherited from their parents, learning to be content with what they have while still daring to dream big.

Taking to Instagram, Tovino posted a series of family pictures and wrote:

‘A story 42 years old. Begun by two, grown on to 15 now. My biggest asset, my family. Congrats Appa and Amma, for 42 years of togetherness, and then passing on so much to all of us—to love and live, to be compassionate, to open eyes to the world around... We learned from you to be happy with what we have, and to dream big when we can. Feeling blessed, truly. #onebighappyfamily’

On the professional front, Tovino’s career continues to ascend. He recently won the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor for his performances in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' and 'Anweshippin Kandethum'. His roles in 'Minnal Murali' and 'Thallumala' also received widespread acclaim.

Among his notable achievements is winning the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards 2023 for his role in the critically acclaimed film '2018'.

Tovino’s upcoming film 'Narivetta' has already generated significant buzz among fans and cinephiles. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and based on true events, the film will mark the Malayalam acting debut of celebrated Tamil filmmaker Cheran.

Produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, 'Narivetta' features cinematography by Vijay, music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Shameer Muhammed, art direction by Bawa, and costume design by Arun Manohar.

In an earlier post, Tovino described 'Narivetta' as a political drama. He wrote:

‘I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre, and make you think after leaving the theatre.’

He also shared that portraying the character in 'Narivetta' was an emotional journey

‘I experienced the joy, happiness, crisis, and pain of life along with the character. This is a film that I have been waiting for with great anticipation in my acting career,’ he added.