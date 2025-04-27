In a major development that has rocked the Malayalam film industry, directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a friend, were arrested for alleged possession of hybrid ganja. Following the incident, Sibi Malayil, president of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), confirmed to Onmanorama that the directors will be suspended.

Sibi Malayil stated that the suspension comes in response to the growing concern over drug use within the film industry. "Given the increase in drug abuse inside the industry, we have decided to take strict action. The directors will be handed suspensions in connection with the case," he said.

He further explained that since March this year, a seven-member committee has been stationed at film locations to enhance internal monitoring against drug use. "A makeup artist who was caught using drugs was earlier suspended by the makeup artists' union under FEFKA’s guidance. Similarly, FEFKA has instructed the directors' union to take action against these two directors," Sibi Malayil added. He also assured that FEFKA would fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations involving drug abuse within the industry.

The arrests occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the excise department raided a flat in Kochi and seized 1.5 grams of hybrid ganja.

According to Manorama News, the three were later released on station bail. The excise team, which conducted the raid around 2 am, revealed that the flat was rented by noted cinematographer Sameer Thahir.