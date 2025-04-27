Tracking websites report that the Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum' has collected Rs 15.75 crore globally. From Kerala alone, it earned Rs 5.25 crore. The total gross collection from India stands at Rs 6.10 crore, while the overseas collection alone amounts to Rs 9.75 crore. The movie has also broken the record set by Dulquer Salmaan’s 'King of Kotha'.

Through BookMyShow alone, over 400,000 tickets were sold on the release day itself, and the trend continues as the movie enters its third day in theatres. 'Thudarum' has now become the seventh highest opening day grosser among Malayalam films.

Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver, in the film. Shobana stars as the female lead. The cast also features Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Maniyanpilla Raju, along with several newcomers.

Shaji Kumar handles cinematography, while editing is done by Nishad Yusuf and Shefeeq V.B. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The story is written by K.R. Sunil, with the screenplay co-written by Tharun Moorthy and K.R. Sunil.