Actor Basil Joseph is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Among the many wishes pouring in from friends, fans, and colleagues, two particular wishes stood out for their quirkiness and charm. One was from Basil’s close friend and actor Tovino Thomas, and the other was from his wife, Elizabeth.

Tovino posted a hilarious photo of Basil sleeping, simply captioning it 'Happy Birthday'. The internet, as expected, jumped in quickly, flooding the comment section with witty and playful remarks. One user amusingly commented, 'Beddil Joseph'. Another user took a more sympathetic yet humorous approach, writing, 'Poor guy... Amid the rush of running from one location to another, he dozed off a bit when he finally got a small break. It’s very, very wrong of you to troll him for that.' Yet another netizen chimed in, saying, 'The comment we have been waiting for is here', adding to the light-hearted mood of the post.

Meanwhile, Basil's wife Elizabeth shared a heartwarming video that also caught a lot of attention. In the clip, Basil is seen singing playfully to their daughter Hope, who looks at him with a mix of amusement and wonder. The sweet moment between the father and daughter left fans delighted, and the post too was met with a flood of hilarious and affectionate comments, praising Basil’s goofy and lovable side as a dad.

On the work front, Basil Joseph’s latest release was 'Maranamass'. The actor has had a great run this year, delivering well-received performances in films like 'Ponman' and 'Pravinkoodu Shappu'. With a successful career, a supportive family, and an army of fans who adore his real and relatable personality, Basil’s 35th birthday truly seems to mark another happy chapter in his life.