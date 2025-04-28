Actor Jayaram is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden demise of Shaji N Karun, an acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker. Speaking to the media, Jayaram said he first learned of the news when he was contacted by journalists. The actor had shared a special bond with Shaji N. Karun, having played the lead role in 'Swapanam' (2014), a film directed by the legendary filmmaker. Jayaram considers it one of the great fortunes of his career that Shaji N Karun entrusted him with the role of Thrithala Keshavan, the renowned chenda percussionist, for a movie that celebrated the maestro’s life.

The actor recalled the depth of preparation Shaji N. Karun demanded for the role and said the filmmaker explained even the smallest details about Thrithala Keshavan to him. "Before we began the shoot, he insisted I practice all the melams (ensemble performances) that Keshavan Master used to perform on the chenda.”

The actor also described the death of Shaji N. Karun, who elevated Malayalam cinema to global standards, as an irreparable loss. “This is a loss beyond words. I still cannot believe it," Jayaram said. "Being part of Swapanam remains one of the greatest blessings of my life. Shaji Sir was a towering figure, one among those like Adoor Gopalakrishnan Sir, who took Malayalam cinema to the world stage. We have lost a true master."

Jayaram also spoke of the emotional significance of the role he played in Swapanam. "I doubt if I’ll ever get to portray another character like Thrithala Keshavan in my lifetime," he said. "He believed in me and gave me that role. Thrithala Keshavan was an artist of unparalleled talent, though not many Malayalis today know about him," he said.

Jayaram recalled how Shaji N. Karun shared not just the prominent aspects but even the seemingly trivial details of Thrithala Keshavan’s life. "Before starting the movie, he narrated even the seemingly irrelevant aspects of Thrithala Keshavan’s life to me. Moreover, he made me perform all the melams that Thrithala Keshavan had performed and shot them for the film. That required several days of hard work but he stood by me throughout. He would call me often, and I would call him too. The last time I spoke to him was over the phone,” Jayaram said.

In fact, just a few months ago, Shaji N. Karun had spoken to Jayaram about a new project. "He had called me four or five months ago and said there was a role he wanted me to play in his next movie. He didn't reveal much, not even the title, but I immediately said yes. I told him, ‘If it’s your movie, I’ll come even if it’s just for a single scene.’"