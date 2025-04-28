Superstar Mohanlal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Thudarum', took to social media to wish his wife Suchitra on their wedding anniversary. The actor shared a picture of him and his wife, where he is seen lovingly kissing Suchitra on the cheek. "Happy Anniversary Dearest Suchi. Forever grateful for you, forever yours," Mohanlal captioned the photo, expressing his affection.

Mohanlal’s latest film 'Thudarum', directed by Tharun Moorthy, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Fans have been celebrating the film, calling it the actor’s much-awaited return to strong, meaningful cinema. Many have pointed out that 'Thudarum' marks a refreshing comeback for Mohanlal, with particular praise directed towards his deeply emotional and powerful performance.

On the work front, Mohanlal’s next release is 'Kannappa', a Telugu film where Vishnu Manchu plays the lead role. In Malayalam, the actor also has Sathyan Anthikad’s 'Hridayapoorvam' in the pipeline, promising a film rich with heartfelt storytelling. Additionally, Mohanlal is gearing up for 'Vrushabha', a fantasy entertainer that is expected to showcase a different side of the veteran actor.