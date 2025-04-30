'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming horror thriller featuring Pranav Mohanlal. It may be recalled that the film, tentatively titled NSS2, went on floors only in the last week of March this year.

Taking to their Instagram timelines, All Night Shifts and Y Not Studios, the firms that are producing the film, said, "It’s a Wrap for #NSS2! Starring @pranavmohanlal. Written & Directed by @rahul_madking. Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075. Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot."

ADVERTISEMENT

NSS2, which features Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, has triggered huge interest because of the people making it.

The horror-thriller is being made by the same team that made the Malayalam cult classic, ‘Brammayugam’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead. Shooting for the film took place at Vadakara in Calicut.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is interesting to note is that sources had claimed that the makers had plans to complete shooting the entire film in a matter of just 40 days. Now it looks like they have managed to complete the shooting of the film well ahead of schedule.

Shehnad Jalal, whose work in ‘Bramayugam’ came in for much critical acclaim, is the cameraman of this new film. Similarly, art direction for the new film is by the art director of ‘Bramayugam’, Jothish Shankar. Editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Ali had also worked as the editor of ‘Bramayugam’. Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.