Veteran superstar Mohanlal, speaking at the Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul session during the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), shared his thoughts on Malayalam cinema's unique blend of genres. According to PTI, he highlighted that Malayalam cinema has always struck a remarkable balance between arthouse and commercial films, a trend that has only strengthened with the arrival of new filmmakers.

Mohanlal, whose career spans over 47 years, explained that even in the early days, there was a seamless integration of entertainment in arthouse films and artistic value in commercial movies. "From the very beginning, Malayalam cinema has always had a thin line between art and commercial success. It's a close-knit structure that balances both," he said.

The actor reflected on the rich content in Malayalam cinema, noting that his work with directors like G Aravindan, Padmarajan, and Priyadarshan reflected this harmony. "Now, with the new wave of directors, Malayalam cinema continues to shine with both art and entertainment," he added.

At the session, Chiranjeevi spoke about his early passion for acting and his inspiration from legendary actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Actor Hema Malini, who also attended the event, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the WAVES initiative, which she believes will benefit the entertainment industry and cultural sectors.

WAVES 2025, which started on Thursday, will continue through Sunday.