Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Thursday that when he's not working, he remains in a meditative state, calm, detached, and fully at rest. Speaking on the inaugural day of the WAVES summit in Mumbai during a fireside chat with director Karan Johar and actor Deepika Padukone, Khan reflected on his personal philosophy and journey in cinema.

Addressing the session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler, the actor, often hailed as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, said he avoids overworking and overthinking. “When I am not on the sets, I don’t do anything. I am in a meditative state,” he shared.

Khan also emphasised the need for more accessible cinema infrastructure in India. “I still believe the call of the day is a lot more theatres, small theatres in small towns, cheaper theatres so that we can show more films to people in every corner of the country,” he said.

Khan expressed hope that platforms like the WAVES summit would help simplify shooting processes in India not only for local filmmakers but also for international crews.

Reflecting on his younger self, the actor said he was once brash and reckless, but that boldness led him to where he is today. “I believe when I was brash, overconfident, reckless, and a lot more stupid. I’m happy I was like this otherwise, I wouldn’t have chosen the path I did with such wonderful people,” he said. “Thank you, young Shah Rukh Khan, for being so cool.”