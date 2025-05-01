After the success of ‘Thudarum’, director Tharun Moorthy has announced his next project, ‘Torpedo’. He revealed update on his social media, sharing a simple title poster along with a caption that hinted at a deeper, more ambitious narrative.

The film brings together a strong cast including Fahadh Faasil, Naslen K. Gafoor, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. It’s a mix that suggests the film could strike a balance between intensity and freshness.

On the technical front, ‘Torpedo’ has an experienced team: Jimshi Khalid handles cinematography, Sushin Shyam composes the music, and editing is by Vivek Harshan. The crew also includes Vishnu Govind for sound design, Gokul Das for art direction, Mashar Hamsa on costumes, Ronex Xavier on makeup, and action choreography by Supreme Sundar.

With this team in place, ‘Torpedo’ looks like a focused and promising follow-up from Tharun Moorthy.