Actor Seema G Nair has shared an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and co-star Vishnu Prasad, who passed away recently. She recalled visiting him just last week at the hospital to check on his health, never imagining that it would be the final time they’d meet.

“Vishnu Prasad is no more. A bond that lasted so many years,” Seema wrote. “Our connection began when my son Appu was just six months old. It started when Vishnu joined the mega serial Gokulam, playing my brother. We even celebrated Appu’s first birthday on that set. As time passed and life got busy, our meetings became less frequent.”

Seema said she visited Vishnu at Aster Medcity and tried to cheer him up during their conversation. “I cracked a few jokes and teased him, saying ‘The lone tusker is lying here.’ He laughed. Later, his wife Kavitha told me my visit had brought him great comfort. That’s exactly why I went—to bring him some peace.”

She also met Vishnu’s daughter during the visit, who was ready to donate part of her liver to help her father. “When I left, I told them I’d be back soon. I never thought he would leave us so soon. He wanted to live, and we believed he would pull through.”

Upon hearing the news of his death, Seema said she called Kavitha to confirm. “Her sobs were the only reply. His body was moved to the mortuary so his daughters could see him one last time. The funeral is scheduled for the next day.”

“For me, it’s work as usual today and tomorrow,” Seema wrote. “And I won’t even get a final glimpse. Vishnu is gone.”