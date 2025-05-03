Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year. The actor spoke about his experience during a reunion of 1980s film stars held recently in Kochi, where he also shared that he has now recovered.

According to Raju, the diagnosis came while he was shooting for a film shortly after completing work on 'Thudarum'. He had felt a sharp pain in his ear, which led him to get medical tests. The issue turned out to be cancer at the base of the tongue, near the throat.

“I had cancer last year. After finishing 'Thudarum', I was working on another film when I developed ear pain on the way back from the shoot. An MRI revealed cancer at the base of my tongue. I underwent 30 sessions of radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy. The treatment ended in September,” Raju said.

“Now, I’m not on any medication. But I’ve lost 16 kilos—mostly the weight I had put on over years in cinema. This is my 50th year in the industry, and I turned 70 on April 20. I didn’t celebrate it,” he added.

His recent appearance at a public event had sparked concern among fans, with rumours circulating on social media that he was seriously ill and had lost his voice. However, Raju’s son, actor Niranj, issued a clarification. While confirming that his father did battle cancer, Niranj stated that he is currently doing well and requested people not to spread misinformation.

Maniyanpilla Raju was a major presence in 1980s Malayalam cinema, frequently seen in films alongside Mohanlal. He was a regular in many iconic comedies of the era and has acted in over 400 films. His latest outing with Mohanlal, 'Thudarum', directed by Tarun Murthy, continues to play to full houses in theatres.