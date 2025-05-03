Producer Listin Stephen has sparked a debate in the Malayalam film industry with a cryptic statement made during the official launch of Dileep’s 150th film, 'Prince and Family'. Without naming anyone, Listin alleged that a prominent actor has triggered a serious issue that, if left unchecked, could lead to bigger problems.

“A leading actor in Malayalam cinema has lit the fuse to a huge mistake. It’s like lighting a massive firecracker. That was unnecessary,” Listin said. “When I say this, the actor will know I’m referring to him. What he did was a serious mistake, and I’m reminding him of that. It should not continue. If it does, it will cause major issues.”

His comments, though vague, quickly drew attention, both support and criticism. While some applauded his courage to speak out, others criticized the lack of clarity, calling it a veiled attack that only adds to confusion. A few suggested that the statement was a strategic move to generate buzz ahead of the film's release.

'Prince and Family' is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner and directed by Binto Stephen. The film is written by Sharis Muhammed and stars Urvashi, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Manju Pillai, and Dhyan Sreenivasan in prominent roles.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 9.