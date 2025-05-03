Marking International Workers' Day, producer Venu Kunnappilly extended a thoughtful gesture by distributing a share of the profits from 'Rekhachithram' to the entire crew. The bonus was given in addition to their regular salaries, with the extra amount credited by Kavya Film Company.

The news was shared by the film’s editor, Shameer Muhammed, through a social media post. According to him, the bonus reached everyone involved in the film, from the production boys to the director.

“Working on a film and seeing it succeed is a dream for everyone passionate about cinema. I'm writing this with great joy, 'Rekhachithram', my first film of the year, has become the first blockbuster of 2025 in Malayalam cinema,” wrote Shameer. “Producer Venu Kunnappilly ensured everyone received their promised salary even before the film's release. And today, on International Workers’ Day, a bonus amount was credited to my account by Kavya Film Company.”

Shameer added that this wasn’t the first time he received such a gesture from the banner. “When I inquired, I found out it wasn’t just me, everyone from the production boys to the director received it. I had received a similar bonus for 'Malikappuram' as well.”

He concluded by praising the approach: “This is a great example of what the industry should follow, acknowledging and rewarding those who work sincerely when a film becomes a success. I hope to continue working with Kavya Films and to receive such rewards in the future too.”