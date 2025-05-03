After a long-drawn legal fight, Asif Ali’s 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' will be released in theatres soon. The Supreme Court has stayed the order issued by the High Court of Kerala stopping the movie’s release. Sethunath Padmakumar has written and directed 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' which is bankrolled by Naisam Salam for the banner of Naisam Salam Production.

The film entered a legal tussle after one of the previous production partners filed a 'false' financial fraud case against the current producer. However, the current producer Naisam said the previous partner was 'blackmailing' them and asking them to pay a large sum of money they never took from the complainant.

Naisam who was determined to fight for justice approached the Supreme Court to obtain a favourable verdict. Advocates Uma Devi, Sukesh Roy, and Meera Menon appeared for the producer at the Supreme Court.

Naisam, during a press meet last week, said the film was delayed twice due to legal hurdles but he along with the director Sethu had expressed confidence that they could release the film in the coming few weeks. 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' was supposed to release on April 17. The film features Asif Ali, Jagadeesh, Harisree Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Azeez Nedumangad, among others.