Actor Vishnu Govindan recently got married to Anjali Geetha. The ceremony took place at the Cherthala Sub-Registrar Office with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple also shared a lighthearted video capturing moments from the simple wedding.

After the photos were shared online, many extended their wishes to the couple. Celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Anumol, Ashwin Kumar, and Ganapathi also offered their congratulations.

Along with the video, Vishnu and Anjali shared a short caption:

“Just love, no fuss—two hearts, one signature, and parents by the side.”

Vishnu made his acting debut in 2017 with 'Oru Mexican Aparatha'. That same year, he co-directed 'History of Joy'.

He has since acted in over twenty films, with roles in 'Villain', 'Vimaanam', 'Punyalan Private Limited', 'Mr. & Ms. Rowdy', and 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'. His performance in 'Attention Please' was also well appreciated.